iving in a small town, especially in a rural area, is more of a culture than simply a location.
The culture, lifestyle, and type of living may not be suitable for just anyone and everyone. But, for those that love it dearly, there is no place they’d rather be.
Many people don’t realize what a broad term that culture truly is. Merriam-Webster defines culture as: “the characteristic features of everyday existence (such as diversions or a way of life) shared by people in a place or time.”
I’ve said many times before that Kirksville residents have a particular, shared way of living; it is essential to current and future generations.
Several months ago, when some elderly members of our community passed away, I shared in this column that we were losing part of our way of life. I believe our cultural identity will change over time due to losing some of our foundational members- because who is left to teach us those values and customs when they are all gone?
Sure, some of these have been passed down generationally. However, it is just not the same in most cases — no matter the custom or tradition. For instance, no matter how much my grandfather passed on to his children — none of them will have the same working knowledge of farm life or road construction as he did. Some of the ways that he did things are a lost art. I am sure that many others could share examples of this for their traditions and customs.
When we lose those traditions, it feels as though we lose a small piece of ourselves — our identity changes. The grief of the pandemic will long surpass the death of our loved ones. It will continue in the lifestyle and culture changes many of us will experience in years to come. I think of how my papaw twisted tobacco, the way my uncle played guitar — the way they did things that no one else can — at least not identically.
In my column a couple of weeks ago, I mentioned teaching the younger generation some of these things. Even though some customs may seem small or insignificant, it’s time to realize those things turn out to be the “big things” in the end. The legacy that we leave with the upcoming generation impacts everyone in our community. Teach them the ways of our elderly: the customs and traditions. Teach them kindness in the face of hatred, respect for life and nature, and gratitude for intangible things. Teach them to be better versions of themselves. The days of needing those customs are here and will continue to be so.
Losing senior members of our community will, and in some ways already has contributed to a sense of culture loss. We’re seeing an enormous change in some of our lives and our community. But, the significant loss of loved ones doesn’t mean we must lose all they have given us.
Small town, rural culture means so many things. Take care of your neighbor. Help people even if there is nothing in it for yourself. Mend the fence, even if you didn’t break it. Be present in the community. Offer a shoulder to lean on or a tractor to farm with. Offer your knowledge. Be a resource.
As Mister Rogers said, “When I was a boy, and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”
To this day, especially in times of “disaster,” I remember my mother’s words, and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers – so many caring people in this world.”
I will add to that and say, “if you can’t find a helper — be one.”
