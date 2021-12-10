I have had so many random conversations with people lately and discovered that they are new to our area. With all the crime and big city problems, I believe Berea is looking like a haven for many fleeing other states. It doesn’t hurt that we have many available industrial jobs. Wikipedia agrees saying that Berea is one of the fastest growing towns in Kentucky.
I wanted to give a few shout outs to A few local businesses that improve our quality of life.
First, if you have college students, a practical place to shop for furnishings and TVs is Berea Gun & Pawn Shop. I got a weighted blanket for my daughter when she was a freshman in college. It was much cheaper than other box stores. When she needed a TV, we also found a great deal on a big screen. We were even able to borrow some blankets to protect it on the way home.
Your reputation means a lot in a small town. When a car lot owner knows you and your parents, it makes the process much smoother. My husband found a compact SUV on the Near New Auto lot. He had been wanting to trade in my older model car for something with lower mileage. (It had to be a Chevy because he has a Ford aversion.) We were allowed to take a Chevy Equinox home to try out. We ended up purchasing the vehicle. We received a call to come back because of an overpayment. A new bill had been stuck to another. Small town honesty.
Whittaker Bank (It will always be People’s Bank to me.) has been a part of my life since 1987 when I got married. They have provided loans and banking services since then. I like their community involvement. I have fond memories of the picnics at the Harrison Farm. I always looked forward to seeing Woody and Edna. They had such beautiful, magnetic personalities. It was a blessing just to be around them.
Unfortunately, we have lost a couple of dogs in the past. Silver Creek Animal Hospital was so kind and helpful. It was such an emotional time. We were able to have our whole family gathered around our dog Angel. (This was pre-Covid.) Our daughters stroked her fur. The vet explained everything to us and made sure she didn’t suffer. We weren’t rushed at all. We were able to say our goodbyes in peace.
Miller’s Tire in Berea was a huge help to my dad. He had a tractor tire he needed replaced. Miller’s provided fast service with a good price. My brother also appreciated the work they did on his vehicle. He uses it to travel for work. You can’t make a living if you can’t get to your jobs!
Save-A-Lot is a lifesaver sometimes. If you’ve waited until the last minute and can’t find sour cream anywhere, check Save A Lot. Now, frozen shredded hashbrowns are a different story. Buy early because they disappear from all stores if you wait too long. I enjoy seeing Madison Southern kids working in the store. It sure is a step saver, too.
