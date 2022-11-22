Smiles for Santa Photo

Santa Claus made a stop at the Pleasant View House at Richmond Battlefield Park last Sunday. Santa, portrayed by Irish Rawlings, visited with several youngsters who already have their lists prepared ahead of the Christmas holiday. In top photo, Kinsley Hoganson of Berea tells Santa her age after meeting him. The cookies and refreshments prepared by Mrs. Claus were served by his helpers, Tabitha and Isabella Wheeler.

Recommended for you