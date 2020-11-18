Tim Wade pic

Tim Wade, owner and artist of the Cabin of Old Town in Berea, took advantage of the sunshine this week and puts the finishing touches on kitchen utensils at his shop. Wade and the rest of the shops in Old Town are busy getting ready for the Christmas holiday season. Wade’s cabin features several hand-crafted items, including his popular snowmen of various shapes and sizes, along with cutting boards, french rolling pins and table shelves. Shoppers across the region are gearing up for the holiday shopping season that traditionally begins on Thanksgiving weekend. 

