Daniel Ballard of Berea Public Works, drives a salt truck along Johnson Road on Tuesday morning. City and state crews were busy Tuesday morning keeping the roads clear after a round of sleet and snow covered the streets overnight. The roads were in relatively good shape on Tuesday morning. Madison County Schools were closed and used a traditional snow day and Berea Independent Schools took the NTI route on Tuesday.
