Berea Public Works plow drivers have been busy clearing city streets during the past two weeks. A winter storm impacted Berea and Madison County on Sunday night and dropped four to five inches of snow on the ground. City streets were mostly clear by Monday afternoon. Drivers will get a brief break before another winter weather event hits the region tonight.
Special Publications
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Heavy, wet snow expected this weekend
- Madison County Family Court: December 29, 2021 - January 5, 2022
- Madison County Marriage Licenses: December 29, 2021 - January 6, 2022
- Madison County Property Transfers: December 29, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: December 31, 2021 - January 2, 2022
- Scottie Lee Cummins
- Madison County Detention Center: January 3 - 5, 2022
- Jennie Belle Shain Kiteck
- Madison County Property Transfers: January 10 - 11, 2022
- Robert Lake, Jr.
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.