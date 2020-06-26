blm

A March in Solidarity is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Union Church.

The march, in support of Black Lives Matter, will will begin at Union Church and end at Berea City Hall.

“This is a safe, family-friendly event and all are invited,” organizers said in a press release earlier this week.

Masks are mandatory and organizers are requesting that all attendees practice social distancing to the best of their ability. 

“We are expecting a good turnout of participants and have raised over double our fundraising goal,” Organizer Charla Hensley said.

Food and water will be provided.

