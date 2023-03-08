Several Berea and Madison Southern hoops players received post season honors at the end of the basketball season.
Berea Community
Lady Pirate players Sophie Brewer and Mandy Newman, along with Pirate players Cam Puckett and Tommy Banderman were named to the 44th District All-Tournament team.
Brewer averaged 8.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for the season for Berea, while Newman averaged 3.9 ppg and 3.1 rpg. In the district tournament, Brewer scored six points against Madison Southern, while Newman scored three.
Puckett averaged 16.7 ppg and 3.4 rpg for Berea during the season, while Banderman averaged 7.3 ppg and 4.4 rpg. In the district tournament game against Madison Southern, Puckett scored 17 and grabbed four rebounds, while Banderman added 15 points and nine rebounds.
Lady Pirate Abigail Beard was named to the All 11th Region Girls Basketball team.
Beard led Berea in scoring last season with 10.6 ppg. She also finished with a 4.7 rpg average.
Pirate standouts Cam Puckett was named honorable mention to the All-11th Region team, while Dolton Robinson made the Academic All-11th Region team.
Pirates soccer player Peyton Jones signed with Georgetown College, while Pirates quarterback Jayson Coburn signed to play football for Indiana Wesleyan University.
Jones finished with six assists and socred a goal for the Pirate soccer team in 2022.
Coburn threw for 1,223 yards and 11 touchdowns during his senior season. He also rushed for 121 yards and a score.
Madison Southern
Braden Hudson, Zach Hudson and Jay Rose were named to the 44th District All-Tournament team.
Braden Hudson averaged 16 ppg in during the 44th District Tournament. Rose averaged 15 ppg during the tournament, while Zach Hudson averaged 13.5 ppg.
For the year, Rose led Southern with a 21.1 ppg average, while Zach Hudson finished with a 16.2 ppg average. Braden Hudson averaged 13.4 ppg.
Rose was also named to the 11th All-Region and All-Region Tournament teams.
Casen Nobbe was named to the 11th Region All-Academic team.
