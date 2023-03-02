Eagles season comes to close
The Madison Southern Eagles saw its 2022-2023 basketball season end Tuesday night with a 69-50 loss to Lexington Catholic in the 11th Region Tournament.
"I thought our team battled all night at Lexington Catholic," Coach Bill Bevins said. "We had a solid game plan, but fell a little short. That happens sometimes. We need to hit a few more shots to give ourselves a better chance down the stretch. We limited their offensive rebounds and only had eight turnovers. Both were big keys for us going into this game."
The Eagles got 17 points from Jay Rose in the loss. Zach Hudson and Brandon Hudson scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, in the loss to Lexington Catholic. Casen Nobbe finished with six points, while Avery Davidson added three, and Brett Erslan ended with two points.
"My guys were up for the challenge and played well in a tough road environment," Bevins said. "We were in it until the final few minutes when they pulled away."
Last Friday, Southern’s bid for the 44th District championship came up short in a 57-47 loss to Madison Central.
Braden Hudson led the Eagles against Central with a 23-point and eight-rebound effort. Rose finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Zach Hudson added five points, while Davidson finished with three. Casey Nobbe added two in the loss.
Southern finished the season with a 19-14 record.
Lady Knights ends Lady Eagles season
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles came up on the wrong end of a 55-42 score in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament against Lexington Catholic Monday night.
Coach Josh Curtis said it was a tale of two halves Monday night.
“The first half, we followed the game plan, executed what we needed to, and put ourselves in a good position heading into halftime,” he said. “After halftime, their half-court pressure and 3-2 defense gave us a lot of problems, and we didn't attack it like we needed to. We emphasized that there are good and bad turnovers all season, especially in the last couple of weeks. We must avoid the bad turnovers that turn directly into two points. We gave them 20 points off those bad turnovers in the second half, which is a lot for any team to try to compete against.”
Hadley French led Southern with 13 points, while Ashlan Estep finished with 10. Tara Wooten added six points. Bella Moberly scored five, while Jada Carter finished with four points. Laci Sandlin and Megan Correll each had two.
On Friday, Southern’s bid for the 44th District title came up three points short in a 31-28 loss to Madison Central.
Wooten led Southern with 10 points, while Carter finished with six and seven rebounds. French added six points, while Correll, Sandlin, and Moberly finished with two.
“I was proud of our team not just for this game but for the fight and commitment all season,” Curtis added. “They were a great group of kids to be around and to coach. We will dearly miss our six seniors and want to thank them for everything they have done for this program, and we wish them luck in their futures.”
