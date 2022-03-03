The Madison Southern girls basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 37-28 loss to Franklin County Thursday night at McBrayer Arena. The Lady Eagles ended the season with a school record 22 wins and 11 losses.
Southern falls in Region semifinals
- By KEITH TAYLOR, Citizen Publsher
