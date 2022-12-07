By Mike Moore
For The Citizen
Hoops teams from Madison Southern and Berea hit the court last week to open the 2022-2023 season.
The Madison Southern Eagles jumped out to a 2-1 record to begin the year, picking up victories over Cordia (93-22) and Greenwood (75-57 at Georgetown College in the Jersey Mike’s Classic) and falling 54-53 to Collins in the season opener at Georgetown College.
Jay Rose led Southern against Collins with 24 points and seven rebounds. Braden Hudson added 17 points. Micah Whitaker led the way with 17 points in the victory over Cordia. Casen Nobbe added 12, while Rose finished with 11. Hudson chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds. Rose once again led Southern against Greenwood with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Zach Hudson added 25 points and six rebounds, while Braden Hudson finished with 10 points.
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles flew out to a 3-0 start on the year with wins over East Jessamine (62-34), Wayne County (52-36), and Casey County (56-42). Bella Moberly led the Lady Eagles with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the victory over East Jessamine, while Hadley French added 16 points. Statistics from the other two wins were not posted on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website before the story deadline.
The Berea Pirates opened the season by going 1-1 last week. The Pirates fell to Southwestern, 71-58, before upending Robertson County, 49-38. Cameron Puckett led Berea with 19 points against Southwestern. Tommy Banderman added 15 points, while Cannon Cummins finished with 10 and seven rebounds. Liam Brewer led the Pirates with 21 points against Robertson County. Cummins added 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Jack Hemmingway finished with 10 points.
The Berea Lady Pirates went 1-1 in the first week of the season, losing to Madison Central (45-25) and topping Paris (44-37). Abigail Beard led the Lady Pirates with nine points and five rebounds against Central, while Mandy Newman finished with six points.
Beard also led the way against Paris with 15 points and five rebounds. Maddy King added nine points in the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.