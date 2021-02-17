The Madison Southern Eagles (5-7) went 1-1 on the week, falling to Madison Central (65-61) and topping Perry County Central (61-51).
Jay Rose led the Eagles against Central with 16 points. Trent DeVries finished with 12, while Brett Erslan chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.
Zach Hudson scored nine in the loss, while Jayden Adams ended the contest with seven points.
In the victory over Perry County Central, DeVries finished with 20 points, followed by Rose’s 17 points. Simpson added six points in the win.
The Eagles will host George Rogers Clark on Thursday.
Lady Eagles breeze past Woodford
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles (11-2) won their fifth straight Saturday with a 64-33 pasting of Woodford County.
Samantha Cornelison finished with 16 points to pace the Lady Eagles. Morgan Flannery added 10 points and five rounds in the win. Tara Wooten and Lacie Parks each finished with seven points, and Parks nabbed seven rebounds.
Macie Daniels added six points and five rebounds, while Ashlan Estep finished with five points.
The Lady Eagles return to action Friday when they host South Laurel.
