Electric.
That is one way to describe the energy emanating from Berea Community’s gym Friday night as crosstown rivals Madison Southern and Berea squared off in a basketball doubleheader.
Eagles outlast Pirates
Playing in the nightcap, Madison Southern (8-6) and Berea (10-4) battled back and forth, with the Eagles pulling away in the final frame to pick up a 64-52 win.
Berea opened the game by controlling the first quarter action and led 12-7. Much of what Berea was able to do came from its rebounding game as the Pirates owned the boards, 44-29, including a 30-13 edge in the first half. However, the Pirates Achilles heel was turnovers as Southern forced 28 turnovers.
“I think the difference in the game was we were able to turn them over 28 times and score some points off those turnovers,” Southern Coach Austin Newton said.
Berea Coach Eric Swords agreed.
“We shot ourselves in the foot with turnovers and missed free throws,” he said. “But even with all of that, it was back and forth, and we lead for much of the game.”
The back and forth play continued in the second quarter as the teams went into the locker rooms tied at 25. In the third quarter, Southern edged Berea outscoring the Pirates by five and took a 43-38 lead into the final quarter.
A Trenton Wilson three-pointer closed the gap to 55-51 late in the game, but that would be as close as Berea got as Southern converted free throws with Samuel Lee going 10-of-11 in the game, including 6-for-6 in the final minute. Lee finished with 14 points for the Eagles.
For the game, Southern went 22-for-29 at the foul line, while Berea connected on 21-for-36.
The Berea coach said his team is as talented as any team, but it needs to do better with protecting the ball.
“We have to work on some things, and grow from it,” Swords said.
Nate Turner led Southern with 16 points and nine rebounds. Chad Fugate, Colby Sebastian and Hunter Buchanan each scored nine points in the win. Berea was paced by Jayden Smith’s 16-point, eight rebound effort. Jaylen Dorsey finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Wilson, Kobe Combs and Timmy Thompson scored six points each.
Lady Eagles hold off Berea
Playing before a packed house, Berea and Madison Southern girls’ began the night’s action with the Lady Eagles prevailing, 47-43.
“It was a great game to be a part of,” Southern Coach Allie Turley said. “Both teams played extremely hard. The atmosphere was great; the energy and intensity that was in the gym are what you expect from a rival game.”
The Lady Eagles controlled much of the first half tempo and powered by the play of Samantha Cornelison, Southern lead 28-17 at halftime. Cornelison led all scorers with 22 points in the game.
Momentum seemed to move to Berea’s side in the second half, as Isis Rogers spearheaded the Lady Pirates’ charge as the home team scrapped back and cut the lead to 36-32 at the end of the third period. Rogers led Berea with 20 points while pulling down eight rebounds.
Berea Coach Dammian Stepp said the game came down to shooting. Southern (9-5) did well in the first half, while his team found its stroke in the second half.
“I think the difference in the second half was shooting,” Stepp said. “We were able to get back into the game, but just ran out of time. Madison Southern played well enough in the second half to keep their lead.”
As Southern struggled to find its second-half stroke to deliver the knockout blow, Berea kept clawing back, but never managed to grab a second-half lead.
In the fourth quarter, Berea closed the gap to 42-40 after Madison and MacKenzie Howell combined for three foul shots with just over three minutes left in the game.
Turley said his team kept their cool and was pleased with how they closed the game out.
“When Berea made their run, I was proud of how our team did not lose focus,” he said.
Though Berea’s surge got them close, the Lady Pirates (7-8) never managed to get over the hump as Southern closed out the game by converting free throws.
Macie Daniels scored 13 for Southern, while grabbing eight rebounds and blocking seven shots. Madison Howell finished with seven points and five rebounds, while MacKenzie Howell added five points and four rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.