The Madison Southern boys’ and girls’ basketball teams advanced to Friday night’s 44th District Championship games by knocking off their counterparts from Berea Tuesday night at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena.
In the nightcap, the Madison Southern (11-10) jumped out to a 30-16 halftime lead and held off a couple of Berea (8-8) second-half runs to capture a 61-45 win.
Southern Coach Austin Newton said, heading into the game, he expected his team to be rusty as his first unit had missed considerable time while in quarantine.
“We hadn’t played our main unit in two weeks, and I knew we might come out a little rusty,” he said. “We are happy we won the game.”
Southern dominated in the paint, outscoring Berea 26-10. A big part of that was Zach Hudson, who finished with a game-high 17 points.
Berea Coach Jerry Thacker said his squad had its hands full with Hudson, especially in the first half.
“I thought we played pretty well defensively, outside of guarding Hudson in the first half,” Thacker said. “We had 10 turnovers in the first half, and we didn’t rebound very well, and that helped them to a 14-point halftime lead.”
Berea cut the lead to nine with about two minutes left in the game, but an injury to Jaylen Dorsey took the air out of the team from that point, Thacker said.
“When Dorsey goes out, and it was a terrible situation,” Thacker said. “As soon as that happened, we were done.”
Before the injury, Dorsey scored 12 points for the Pirates.
Southern now turns its attention to Madison Central. The Eagles and the Indians squared off twice in the regular season, with Central winning both (72-67 on Jan. 7 at Southern and 65-61 at Central on Feb. 12).
Newton said the Eagles must come with its “A” game Friday night.
“Madison Central is playing well, offensively,” he said. “We are going to need to find a way to slow them down and guard the arc.”
Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.
Looking back on Berea’s season, Thacker credits his team to play through a ton of adversary and never quit.
“I could not be prouder to be associated with them,” he said. “They represented Berea Community High School with resilience and courage, and they played with heart for their school. To go through what they went through with three coaching changes in six months, I am so proud of them, and I’m crushed that it is over.”
Madison Southern (61):
Zach Hudson, 17, Trent DeVries 12, Brett Erslan, 10, Kyle Linville, 6, Walt Smith, 5, Jay Rose, 4, Blake Simpson 4, Michael Bannister, 3.
Berea (45)
Quenten Morgan, 14, Jaylen Dorsey, 12, Jayden Smith, 6, Trenton Wilson, 5, James Brennan, 4, Rey Alejandro, 4.
Lady Eagles 46, Lady Pirates 41
Tuesday’s early game featured a back-and-forth battle with the Lady Eagles besting the Lady Pirates, 46-41.
Madison Southern Coach Josh Curtis said his team battled through a tough shooting night, especially from beyond the arc (2-for-12 from 3-point range) and at the foul line (12-for-24).
“We were very fortunate to walk away with the win,” he said. “Berea is one of the best teams in the 11th Region, and we knew it would be a battle. We couldn’t have played any worse, offensively, between our three-point shooting and our free throws, but we were mentally tough, and we made the plays we needed to pull a tough one out.”
Samantha Cornelison was Southern’s workhorse, as she accounted for 16 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Lady Eagles. Not far behind was Lacie Parks, who finished with eight points, and Reece Estep, who finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.
Southern did a solid job limiting Berea’s leading scorer Madison Howell to five points. Coming into the district tournament, Howell had been averaging 14.4 points a game.
With Howell limited, Berea turned to Maddy King and Chesney Lovins, who scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.
King had averaged 3.5 points a game in the regular season, while Lovins contributed 6.8 points a game.
Up next for the Lady Eagles (16-6) is the 44th District Championship game versus Madison Central. Southern and Central met once during the regular season, with the Lady Eagles coming away with a 57-31 win on Jan. 8.
Curtis expects a different Central team on Friday.
“Central is a young team, but they have gotten better as the season has progressed,” he said. “We know the team we played (Jan. 8) will not be the team we will face on Friday. We will have to be prepared to play much better to give ourselves a chance to win against a good team like Central.”
Friday night’s game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Berea ends its season with an 11-10 record.
Madison Southern (46):
Samantha Cornelison, 16, Lacie Parks, 8, Reece Estep, 7, Macie Daniels, 4, Morgan Flannery, 4, Bella Moberly, 4, Tara Wooten, 3.
Berea (41):
Maddy King, 12, Chesney Lovins, 11, Abigail Beard, 6, Madison Howell, 5, Mati Stepp, 4, Isis Rodgers 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.