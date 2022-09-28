Madison Southern named Bill Bevins interim boys’ basketball coach a week after former coach Austin Newton accepted the head coaching post for Berea College’s men’s basketball team. Bevins is no stranger to the Southern program having been an assistant for the past 19 seasons, according to a school news release. Bevins, a Pike County native, played high school basketball at Millard High School before earning a bachelor’s degree at Pikeville College and a master’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University. The Eagles’ 2022-2023 season tips off against Collins, Nov. 29, at Georgetown College.
Prep Football
Berea blasts Jackson County
The Berea Pirates rolled up eight touchdowns in a 54-0 pasting of Jackson County last Friday night. Yamil Cruz ran the ball six times for 94 yards and four touchdowns. He also returned a punt for a score. Koty Roberts added 51 yards on the ground, including a touchdown. Roberts also returned a fumble 20 yards for another Pirate score. Cameron Thompson rounded out the scoring for Berea with a rushing touchdown. Berea (2-4) will travel to Kentucky County Day (5-1) Friday night.
Southern falls to Collins
The Madison Southern Eagles (1-5) dropped a 27-18 decision to Collins last Friday night. Juan Rodriguez rushed for one score and accounted for 127 yards on 19 carries. Jayshaun Ethridge caught a scoring pass from quarterback Ethan Woods. The Eagles will host East Jessamine (0-6) Friday night at 7:30.
Prep Volleyball
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles improved to 7-11 on the year after knocking off Western Hills in a five-set match. Julia Bingham finished the match with 15 kills and 27 digs. Breanna Dawes added 22 digs, while Reagan Burns finished with 18 assists and 20 digs. Jordyn Walker recorded 12 assists and 12 digs, while Abby McMullin and Anna Seals got on the stat sheet with 13 and 18 digs, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.