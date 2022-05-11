The Madison Southern baseball team picked up a pair of wins, knocking off Lincoln County (14-4) and Williamsburg 6-5. The Eagles were paced by Braden Hudson and Corey Causey, who combined for six hits and four RBIs. Southern (10-14) got three RBIs from Hayden Cain and Parker Ingram. Zach Hudson picked up the win while striking out six batters. Causey, Zach Hudson, Braden Hudson, Carson Livers and Caleb Cobb finished with one RBI in the win over Williamsburg. Zach Morgeson picked up the win by going five innings and striking out three. Braden Hudson earned a save with two innings of work and striking out four. Southern fell to George Rodgers Clark, 9-3.
Berea’s baseball team picked up a 13-0 win over Menifee County. The Pirates fell to Garrard County, 8-5. Statistics from those games were not posted to khsaa.org before the deadline.
Southern, Berea softball woes continue
Last week, the Madison Southern softball team dropped games to Rockcastle County (18-3) and Madison Central (9-2). Southern (1-18) got RBIs from Kennedy Alcorn and Katelyn Bolin in the loss to Rockcastle. Stats from the Central game were not posted to khsaa.org before the story deadline.
The Berea Lady Pirates fell to 1-7 on the season after losing to Model (14-4) and Jackson County (16-0). Stats from those games were not posted to khsaa.org before the story deadline.
