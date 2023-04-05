Madison Southern went 2-1 last week as the Eagles traveled to Clinton County, Tenn., to participate in the Clinch River Challenge. The Eagles defeated Grace Christian Academy (9-1) to begin the tournament. The Eagles (5-5) fell to Lakeway Christian Academy (10-6) and upended Carter (Strawberry Plains, Tenn., 6-3).
Hayden Cain collected four RBIs against Grace. He also went four and a third innings on the mound, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out five. Zach Morgeson added two RBIs, and Caleb Cobb and Zach Hudson knocked in a run.
Griffin Back knocked in three RBIs in the loss to Lakeway. Trey Helton, Landon Noe, and Aiden Lilly recorded an RBI in the loss.
Carson Liver went 2-3 at the plate and batted in three RBIs in the win over Carter. Noe went 1-3 with two RBIs. Hudson also accounted for an RBI. Helton picked up the win, going five innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs while striking out 11.
The Berea Pirates (0-5) did not play last week. Their next game is scheduled for April 5, when they host Estill County.
In softball action, the Madison Southern Lady Eagles (5-6) dropped a pair of games last week (Pulaski County, 19-4) and Rockcastle County, 13-5). Kennedy Alcorn knocked in two RBIs against Pulaski, while Crystal Cook and Chloe Rison accounted for the other two. Statistics from the Rockcastle County game were not available on the Kentucky High School Association website.
Jackson County, 13-0, blanked the Berea Lady Pirates (0-6). Berea was led by Asiya Carver, Page Johnson, and Maddy King, who had one hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.