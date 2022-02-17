On Saturday, Feb 3 the Madison Southern High School wrestling Eagles participated in the KHSAA Region 7 Tournament held at McCreary Central High School.
Four students advanced to the state meet, with three of them claiming regional titles and one taking third-place honors.
Freshman Braedan Kelley advanced to the semifinals in the 132-pound weight division and won a bronze medal.
Junior Chris Begley earned the first region champion title for Southern in the 144-pound weight division Rocky Whitehead (40-0) a senior and three-time region champion, earned the 215-poun title. Whitehead earlier this year signed a letter of intent to wrestle at Bethany College (KS).
Undefeated Sophomore Stephen Whitehead (21-0) secured the regin title in the 285-pound weight division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.