Berea Citizen publisher Keith Taylor is pleased to announce that a very familiar face has joined the staff.
Kyle Sowers, most recently working in sales for the Berea Chamber of Commerce, will began in the sales position Monday.
“I’m excited to add Kyle to our staff,” Taylor said. “His knowledge of Berea and Madison County will be a valuable asset, and I look forward to working with Kyle as we venture into a new era.”
Kyle spent seven and half years at the Berea Chamber of Commerce before COVID reduced the staff to strictly volunteers in May of 2020.
Sowers will be associating with the same local business people once again for the Citizen.
“Sales is sales,” said Sowers, a lifelong Madison Countian. “Print advertising is different though and will simply pose different opportunities.” Kyle has spent most of his career in radio, both on-air and in sales. “The key is to develop relationships with people.”
While at the chamber, Kyle helped clients not only with the Spoonbread Festival, but with many other events, including the annual Berea Magazine.
“It was a big undertaking with 75 or more sponsors,” he said. “It was really the Berea Citizen and Teresa Scenters that worked closely with us to get that published each year.”
That experience will aid in his transition to the print medium.
Kyle is married to Angela (Taylor). Angela is guidance counselor at Silver Creek Elementary School. They have one daughter, Lyndsey, who is finishing graduate work at Spalding University in Louisville.
