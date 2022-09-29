A very paranoid fellow confided to his psychiatrist that he suspected his television and his laptop were spying on him.
“You’ve got bigger problems than the TV and laptop,” his psychiatrist said. “The vacuum cleaner has been gathering dirt in your house for years.”
Some people are obsessed with fears about being watched. Well, the fact is you are indeed being watched every moment by our all-knowing, all-seeing, ever-present God.
The Bible tells us nothing escapes his notice.
“The eyes of the Lord are in every place, beholding the evil and the good,” (Proverbs 15:3).
So, you see, whatever we do, the Lord sees it. Day or night, He has an eye on us. Whatever we say, he hears it. Day or night. He’s listening.
That thought ought to be all the encouragement we need to do right, always.
“O Lord, thou hast searched me and known me. Thou knowest my downsitting and mine uprising. Thou understandest my thought afar off. Thou compassest my path and my lying down, and art acquainted with all my ways. For there is not a word in my tongue but, lo, O Lord, thou knowest altogether. Thou hast beset me behind and before, and laid thine hand upon me. (Psalm 139:1-5).
That’s a welcome thought to people who honor God in all their actions and words. But that’s alarming for people who do not.
We’re told in 2 Corinthians 12:10 that we must all stand before the judgment seat of Christ to give an account for things we’ve done. And Matthew 12:36 tells us we are even accountable for the idle words we speak.
The truth is, the television, laptop, and even the vacuum cleaner should be the least of our concerns. Our primary concern should be that our Heavenly Father is watching and listening.
___
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.