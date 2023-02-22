Residents of Madison County should begin checking their mailboxes for a special delivery from the county CSEEP/EMA.
Jill Williams, Madison County Deputy Judge-Executive, said delivery of the new and improved emergency radios will begin Tuesday, Feb. 27, and that every radio will be delivered by the end of March.
“The radios are being delivered by zone, so not everyone will receive them at the same time,” Williams said. “If you have not received your radio by the end of March, please contact the Emergency Management Agency or the Emergency Operations Center.”
The radios, which are white and about the size of a home thermostat, are specifically programmed by address and zone, meaning they will only work within the address they were originally delivered.
Williams said anyone moving to a new residence should leave the AlertFM at that address.
The radios, which are intended to replace the black Weather Advisor Alert Radios, will be used to broadcast emergencies for severe weather throughout the county or chemical incidents at the Blue Grass Army Depot.
After every resident has received their new radio, there will be a 45-day period ending in mid-April to recycle the old radios. Residents can return the old radios to the following locations:
• Madison County Emergency Operations Center, 560 South Keeneland Drive, Richmond.
• Madison County Road Department North, 325 North Madison Avenue, Richmond.
• Madison County Road Department South, 208 Clarksville Lane, Richmond.
• Berea Utilities, 200 Harrison Road, Berea.
Funding for the new radios comes directly from the CSEPP program at no cost to county taxpayers. The new AlertFM radios are smaller than its predecessor, and according to Williams, are also simpler to use. Williams explained that the plan is for the AlertFM radios to be used long after CSEPP and the demilitarization campaign at the Blue Grass Army Depot depart the county.
“These alert radios are just another part of the notification system that is
Federally-funded through the CSEPP program that we’re able to share with residents. It’s a benefit that most counties and communities across the state or even the country don’t get,” Williams said.
All packages will come with a radio, charger, and a battery back up with a USB charger, plus instructions on how to properly set up your radio.
