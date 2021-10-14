Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger and his office is all set for the 89th District special election on Nov. 3 to fill the unexpired term of Robert Goforth.
Mae Suramek (D) and Timmy Truett (R) will be vying for the seat vacated by Goforth after he stepped down earlier this year.
The clerk’s office is now accepting absentee ballots and those can be dropped off in the ballot drop-box located at the Berea City Annex and at the main lobby inside the Madison County Courthouse.
Eligible voters can request absentee ballots online at govoteky.com. The deadline is midnight on Oct. 19 to apply for an absentee ballot.
Early in-person voting will be 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse Oct. 28-30 and voters can vot on election day 6 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Russel Acton Folk Center.
Eligible precincts are:
• Big Hill-Blue Lick (A101)
• South Berea (A105)
• West Berea-Mayde (A106)
• Clay (A107)
• Silver Creek (A108)
• Bobtown-Redlick (A109)
• Walker Branch (A110)
• Brassfield Bearwallow
(C106)
• Kingston (D106)
• Battlefield (D108)
