Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that special elections will be held on November 2 to fill three vacancies in the General Assembly.
Per writs of election issued today by Governor Andy Beshear, voters will choose new state representatives and a new state senator as follows:
51st House District: seat vacated by death of Rep. John “Bam” Carney, representing Adair and Taylor Counties
89th House District: seat vacated by resignation of Rep. Robert Goforth, representing Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison Counties
22nd Senate District: seat vacated by death of Sen. Tom Buford, representing Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer and Washington Counties, and part of Fayette County
“These special elections will be historic – the first held following Kentucky’s most significant election reform since 1891,” Adams said. “I’m excited to now implement our nationally praised law that makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”
