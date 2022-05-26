Siblings Kennedy Crowe, left, and Tucker Crowe, right have fun in the water during a PT Day event at Madison Southern High School Saturday. Sponsored by the Berea Chamber of Commerce, the event raised funds for Ukraine. Children of all ages enjoyed a fun-filled day, flying kites, running through inflatables and participating in various contests. The Kentucky Army National Guard also took part in the event.
