pring has sprung, and Kirksville is in full bloom
It has been very exciting to have warmer temperatures in recent days. While rain may have been a temporary annoyance, the way flowers and trees bloomed in the days after has been nothing short of a Godsend following the winter that seemed to linger forever. Driving through the community provides a colorful showing of Redbud trees, Bradford pear trees, buttercups, and daffodils. Soon enough, we will begin to see daisies sprinkled throughout fields and roadsides.
My favorite place to visit in Kirksville during the spring has always been the farm my grandfather leased that belongs to Mrs. Fannie Noe Hendren’s family. There is one hill on the very backside covered in daisies- so it became aptly named Daisy Hill. I will always and forever cherish the times I have spent riding through that field in late Spring and early Summer, even if I never get to see it again. After his passing, I’m even more grateful for the memories and fun times I shared with my grandfather that no one can ever take from me.
As spring carries us into warmer temperatures and more sunshine, many have begun working outside: cleaning up yards, preparing gardens, and planning home improvement projects. During the initial shutdown of the pandemic last year, home improvement stores seemed inundated with people searching for ways to grow their own food and become more self-sufficient. Plants and seeds were, at times, challenging to come by because of the sudden interest in backyard homesteading.
This past weekend, I traveled to some area stores to purchase seeds and plan for my garden. Many stores are prepared for the masses who wish to plant and grow their own.
When it comes time to visit a greenhouse, I’ll be visiting Williams’ Greenhouse in Berea and Warren’s Greenhouse in Poosey. They always have good selections, helpful advice, and shopping local is a perk of living in a small town.
Don’t become so busy with planning and working on various things around your home that you miss out on chances to make memories with your family — as my papaw did with us. At the end of the day, the memories you create with your family will keep you warm and happy in the coldest of times. Pass on the knowledge you have about gardening and home improvement to children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews- any little one in your family. These are valuable skills that will only help them later in life, and the memories you make during the learning process will last forever.
One of the greatest joys of my weekend was taking time with my husband and teaching our goddaughter, Gracie, how to tend to new baby ducks. I’ll make a backyard homesteader of her yet — she’s already a natural.
