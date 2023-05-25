Spoon drawer no place for bunch of jumping frogs

A
police officer walked up to a mischievous little boy walking along with a BB gun in one hand and a frog in the other.
“Now, listen to me,” the police officer said. “Whatever you do to that poor defenseless creature, I’m personally going to do you.”
“In that case,” the boy said, “I’m going to pat him on the head and let him go.”
Like that police officer, I am a lover of frogs. One of my biggest thrills after a long winter is hearing their chirps when the temperatures finally begin to moderate. They’re announcing spring is right around the corner, that we’ll soon be free of the cold weather that has had us in its clutches.
The Bible tells us of a people who came to despise frogs — the Egyptians in the Old Testament.
You remember, the Egyptians had the Israelites serving them as slaves and were mistreating them horribly. The Egyptians, along with Pharaoh, were benefiting from all that free labor and had no intentions of ever letting them go. That is until God sent a series of plagues upon Egypt. One of those plagues was frogs.
“And the Lord spake unto Moses, Go unto Pharaoh, and say unto him, Thus saith the Lord, Let me people go, that they may serve. And if thou refuse to let them go, behold, I will smite all thy borders with frogs. And the river shall bring forth frogs abundantly, which shall go up and come into thine house, and into thy bedchamber, and upon thy bed, and into thy house of thy servants, and upon thy people, and into thine ovens, and into thy kneading troughs.”
You get the picture. There would be frogs everywhere those people turned. Open the spoon drawer in the kitchen, and frogs would jump out. Turn down the covers, and frogs would already be in the bed. But, then, I doubt those people really needed their beds at that point, because when night came and those frogs were in full chorus, they would be absolutely deafening. No one would sleep a wink.
“Then Pharaoh called for Moses and Aaron, and said, Entreat the Lord, that He may take away the frogs from me, and from my people; and I will let the people go” (Exodus 8:8).
Moses then asked the Lord to remove the frogs.
“And the Lord did according to the word of Moses; and the frogs died out of the houses, out of the villages, and out of the fields. And they gathered them together upon heaps: and the land stank” (Exodus 8:13-14).
When the frogs were gone, Pharaoh changed his mind and refused to let the Israelites go. The rest of the story is that the Lord brought even worse plagues on Egypt until Pharaoh finally relented and let the people go.
It was a hard lesson Pharaoh had to learn: When the Lord tells you to do something, it’s best you go ahead and do it, because He will get his way.
That police officer meant business when he told that mean little boy to be nice, and we can rest assured God means business also when he tells us the same.
———
Reach Roger Alford
at rogeralford1@gmail.com or
at (502) 514-6857.
