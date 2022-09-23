For the past six months, the topic has been all about the Spoonbread Festival, the signature event of the Berea Chamber of Commerce. Being my first as a board member, it was definitely on my mind for several weeks.
We met each Monday since June to go over plans for the event and did what we could to make it a successful event. Debbie Warford, Chamber of Commerce Manager, took charge of the event for the first time and pieced together a successful festival, one of the best in my opinion, since Spoonbread was given a platform 26 years ago.
Along with many, many others in the community and from afar, I volunteered my time last week and weekend and did a little bit of everything to help make sure the event was a success. I even took part in an unplanned “:stunt show” on opening night when I flipped my bicycle after hitting the front brakes instead if the back brakes and tumbled onto the pavement. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries, other than a sore knee cap and very sore hip that forced me to walk with a slight limp for the remainder of the weekend and into the first part of the week.
A little cold ice pack soothed the knee and aspirin made the pain less severe.
The goal was to learn the ropes but not fall off the tree, which I managed to do early on. I drove the shuttle cart on Saturday and met a lot of wonderful people, some of which wanted me to know how much they appreciated the new blacktop that was poured along Chestnut Street, smoothing out what had been a bumpy ride for drivers during the past several years.
I also had the opportunity to serve Spoonbread and serve up the main attraction on the second day and had a blast collecting money, getting drinks and sipping Spoonbread to our neighbors and visitors.
While serving, my friend and former publisher Larry Hensley, who was my boss at the Winchester Sun, walked up to the tent and gave the main dish a taste, It was great seeing Larry, since it had been a few years since I had seen him.
He gave the Spoonbread a thumbs up.
The next day, I ran into one of my former co-workers at the Winchester Sun, Terah Hatton and her husband Dale, both of whom took a one-day trip to our beautiful city.
It was a great festival, with great food, friends and fellowship. We’re already looking ahead to next year, and I have no plans of staging another surprise stunt show.
