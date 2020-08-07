The Berea Chamber of Commerce is looking to next year after it canceled the Spoonbread Festival because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic last week.
Organizers made the decision to cancel this year’s event originally scheduled for September. Berea Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer Napier said a potential spike on coronavirus cases after the Labor day weekend and classes resuming three weeks prior to the event played a role in the decision to cancel the event for the first time in four years. She added that preparing for the event takes time and is a yearly process.
“The Chamber begins planning for the next year the Monday after the current year ends,” she said. “The Spoonbread Festival Planning Committee meets year around. It takes an army of volunteers and tremendous coordination to be able to pull off an event this size and over $100,000 in donations and sponsorships from local businesses and supporters to support an event this size.”
Napier said the board “brainstormed numerous alternate options for hosting the festival, such as spacing out vendors, incorporating numerous sanitation stations, cutting back on the number of events held within festival scheduled weekend, setting up a timed and ticketed entry system to monitor crowd control and provide a head count, hosting drive-through options for food and vendors, carry-out options for Spoonbread sales, and many more.”
“We conducted surveys of members and community members using survey monkey and the results were a 50-50 split on whether to have event and whether people would attend, but when asked if people would volunteer, 18 percent said yes and 82 percent said no,” she said. “The festival cannot operate without volunteers. The festival also cannot proceed without commitments for accessing venue space and the ability to host large crowds – all items that are outside the Chamber’s control. The festival cannot recruit sponsors to cover festival expenses if we cannot have guarantees in place that the festival can occur. Without sponsors, without income, without volunteers – it’s an impossible task.”
The festival was last canceled in 2016 because of “misinformation about the contents of those numerous contracts was targeted by media and fueled growing protests.”
“For the safety of local citizens and vendors, the 2016 Board voted to cancel the festival and err on the side of safety to prevent additionally planned protests during the festival from having the opportunity to turn violent, and prevent the destruction of local properties via riots if protests turned violent,” she said.
Napier said the chamber is already looking ahead to next year’s event.
“The Chamber plans to resume the festival in 2021 and will begin planning immediately for next year’s event,” Napier said. “It is the largest event in Madison County and draws thousands of people every year. It is typically the single largest revenue maker for most participating vendors and our local businesses during Spoonbread Festival weekend.”
