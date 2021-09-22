It was a busy weekend for the Berea Chamber of Commerce, and the 25th edition of the Spoonbread Festival brought in record numbers, providing a much-needed boost to the local economy.
“We had a great turnout,” Berea Chamber of Commerce President Kristy Napier said. “The vendors seemed happy and we had one vendor that completely sold out.”
Napier said the chamber and its volunteers “stayed busy,” throughout the entire weekend. Even businesses, such as restaurants and hotels were the benefactors of the annual event that was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
“One restaurant told me they had record sales,” Napier said.
“It had been six months since they had the sales they had this past weekend. This brought so much volume back to our hotels because they didn’t have that last year. They suffered as well as many, many businesses.”
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley was impressed by the work of all involved to produce a productive festival.
“The Berea Chamber of Commerce did a great job of planning and implementing the plan for having a successful return of the Spoonbread Festival this year,” he said. “I compliment the business community for their hard work and dedication. A tremendous amount of volunteer labor goes into the festival and the Chamber spends months preparing. I also want to recognize the hard work by city staff in supporting the festival. Staff from our Codes and Planning, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, Business and Tourism Development, as well as Finance, Utilities, Police and Fire departments all played a supporting role in making the festival a successful event.”
The balloon glow last Friday attracted approximately 3,000 people and the festival itself was also a big draw the entire weekend. Overall, Napier said volunteers served approximately 360 pans of Spoonbread and each pan served 12. Napier added the vendors were extremely happy with the turnout and noted that vistors from numerous states attended the three-day event.
“Fifty percent our vendors were from right here in Madison County,” she said. “They was good to hear, Most of them Sid they had more inventory this year where they didn’t get to have any festivals last year.”
One vendor — Debbie Walling of Deb’s Designer Boutique — was impressed with the event from start to finish praised the chamber for its efforts in getting the festival off the ground following last year’s cancelation.
“This is the best well-run festival I have been in,” she said in a text message to Napier. “The size was perfect. I made more each day individually than I made the entire festival in 2019. Each day was very well for me.”
The car show on Sunday, Napier said, was a success and the participants were pleased with the move to the Berea Community School parking lot.
“It was a phenomenal turnout,” she said. “They were happy they were in the large parking space. They had room to put their tents over their cars. They like to keep their cars shaded and not the sun beating down on them.”
Napier admitted it was easy, but added it was a fun-filled weekend for everyone involved.
“It’s hard to run a festival and it’s even harder to run a festival in a pandemic,” She said. “We survived it.”
