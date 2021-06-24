The Berea Chamber of Commerce is taking vendor applications and sponsorship opportunities for the Spoonbread Festival set for Sept. 17-19 at Memorial Park.
The annual event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The last Spoonbread Festival in 2019, broke a festival record for the number of vendors who participated in the event.
The chamber also is seeking sponsors to help support festival entertainment, car show, hot air ballon glow and carnival rides.
“The Berea Chamber of Commerce has been a vital and instrumental component to our business community, we strive on helping each business be successful for years and offer support whenever needed,” President Kristi Napier said. “Serving our businesses in 2021 is needed now more than ever, as we work together to navigate through 2021.”
