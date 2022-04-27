It’s been a long time coming and overdue.
Finally, Madison County has a Sports Hall of Fame and the first induction ceremony was held Saturday night at the Perkins Building at Eastern Kentucky University. The Hall of Fame has a 13-person board of directors, of which I’m honored to be a part of, and the first 10 inductees, along with four teams, were honored Saturday night.
It’s a huge undertaking to determine the best athletes and contributors our county has produced through the years, but you have to start somewhere. The first class, which featured Freddy Ballou, Earle Combs, Billy Evans, Ralph Hacker, Charles T. “Turkey” Hughes, Roy Kidd, Don Mills, Don Richardson, Irvine Shanks and Katty Wylie proved to be a great starting point. The 1921 Madison. High School Football team, the 1940, 1942 and 1943 Richmond High School Basketball teams also were honored during a sold-out ceremony.
This county has a long, rich history of successful athletes and teams, many of which blazed the trail for others to follow. They played, coached or contributed in an era when technology didn’t exist. Only two of the inductees – Kidd and Hacker — were on hand to accept their awards.
Kidd, who will be 91 in December, was gracious and was joined by his wife Sue on the platform. He praised his wife for being there when he has needed her the most and the couple are enjoying their new life at McCready Manor in Richmond, Of course, he talked football, his love for Richmond and his native Corbin. He probably could still light at fire in the locker room if given the opportunity and his success as a coach and player are a testament to his achievements on and off the field,.
Hacker, long-time radio color commentator on University of Kentucky basketball radio broadcasts, is one of the pioneers in the radio business and began his career in Richmond at WEKY. He moved on to WVLK, where he became Chairman, President and General Partner at HMH Broadcasting LLC.
Hacker talked about his upbringing in Bearwallow where the only form of communication with the outside world was a radio. He attended Eastern Kentucky University before moving on to become a professional in the radio business and worked UK games alongside the late Cawood Ledford.
Irvine Shanks, who played college basketball at Berea College, broke the color barrier when he became the first African American to play on an all-white Berea College team in 1954. He was a member of the school’s KIAC Champinship team in 1955.
Billy Evans played at Kentucky under Adolph Rupp and was noted for his tennis skills. He played at Berea Foundation and won two state tennis championships. He also won a gold medal as a member of the United States Olympic Basketball team.
I personally had interactions and covered Kidd’s teams at Eastern as well as Don Richardson’s basketball and baseball teams at Madison Central High School early in my journalism career.
Roy always speaks and we have a conversation when we run into each other. Prior to his death, Don always spoke and his conversations always were informative and entertaining.
You will be hard-pressed to find coaches like Kidd and Richardson in this day and age. I’m convinced old-school method still works and led to the successesCitizen that Richardson and Kidd achieved on and off the field.
I learned a lot about Earle Combs through his grandson, Craig Combs and we both grew up in “Bucket Town” in rural Madison County. He mentioned that as we were interacting prior to the ceremony.
To appreciate the past, you have to honor the ones who came before you and blazed the trail. The first of many future class of inductees did just that in our county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.