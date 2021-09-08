There were many Covid-related forfeitures this past week on the local high school sports scenes. Those included the Madison Southern and Berea football teams. Both teams are scheduled to return to action this Friday and Saturday when Southern hosts Lafayette Friday night, while Berea travels to Caverna Saturday afternoon.
Prep Soccer
The Madison Southern Eagles (4-4) lost to Madison Central, 1-0, but rebounded to top Estill County, 6-1. Jase Duerson scored three goals against Estill County, while Micah Whitaker added two goals. Coyle Parker also had a goal in the win. Ru Lemmer and Garrett Wickersham finished with two assists each.
The Lady Eagles remained perfect on the season (8-0) by virtue of a 1-0 win over Central and a 3-1 win over Garrard County. Claire Cress scored Southern’s goal against Central, while notching six saves as keeper. Rebekah Christopher scored twice against Garrard County, while Ashlee Pisula added a goal in the victory. Cress recorded five saves while giving up one goal in the win.
The Berea Pirates’ (2-3-2) game result against Sayre was not reported by the KHSAA. The Lady Pirates (3-4) lost to Lexington Christian Academy 8-0 in the first round of the All-A Tournament. Berea suffered Covid-related forfeit loss to Somerset last week.
Prep Volleyball
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season, falling to Madison Central 3 games to none. The Lady Eagles rebounded to crush Model, 3-0. Kyla Atkins recorded six kills and seven digs against Central. Breanna Dawes added 10 digs, while Ally Skidmore finished with 13 digs. Atkins picked up 15 service aces against Model to go along with eight digs. Chayse McCreath added 10 service aces and nine digs in the win. Skidmore finished with 10 digs.
The Berea volleyball team (6-5) suffered a Covid-related forfeit against Madison Central last week.
