By Mike Moore/For The Citizen
The Madison Southern Eagles picked up a pair of victories last week, edging Paul Laurence Dunbar (91-90) and knocking off Clinton County (91-80).
Braden Hudson paced the Eagles (14-6) with a 36-point effort against Dunbar. He also knocked down six of the team’s 10 three-pointers in the win. Jay Rose added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Cason Nobbe finished with 14 points, while Zach Hudson had nine.
Southern kept winning over Clinton County as Zach Hudson led the team with 25 points. Braden Hudson added 24 points, while Avery Davidson finished with 20 points. Rose added 13 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.
• Across town, the Berea Pirates (7-15) picked up a 61-29 win over Ligon LOGO Home School. They also fell to Frankfort Christian, 81-69. Statistics from those games were not posted to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website before the deadline.
• The Berea Lady Pirates split a pair of games this past week. The Lady Pirates (12-6) defeated Williamsburg 58-35 before falling to Wayne County 45-30.
Abigail Beard led Berea with 20 points in the win over Williamsburg. Maddy King added 14, while Sophia Brewer finished with eight points.
King led Berea with 12 points against Wayne County. Brewer added nine points, while Beard finished with six.
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles blew past Garrard County (53-20) and Harrison County (65-30) last week.
Hadley French led Southern (12-8) with 17 points against Garrard. Laci Sandlin and Ashlan Estep added seven points in the win.
Former Lady Eagles player Samantha Cornelison was inducted into the All-Southern Team during the game. Cornelison is a sophomore at Transylvania University, where she is a basketball team member.
Bella Moberly led Southern with 15 points in the victory over Harrison County. Estep and French finished with 11 points, while Megan Correll finished with nine and 10 rebounds. Jada Carter added 10 rebounds and eight points in the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.