By Mike Moore
For The Citizen
A road trip to Pulaski County did not go as planned for Madison Southern as the Eagles fell 41-14 last Friday night. The Eagles (1-4) got two rushing touchdowns from Rocky Whitehead in the game. Whitehead finished with 36 yards rushing on seven carries. Walt Smith added 62 yards on the ground on three carries. Stephen Whitehead led Southern on defense with 10 tackles and one sack. Jayshuan Ethridge added 9 tackles and tacked on a two-point conversion. Southern will look to regroup on Friday when it hosts Collins at 7:30 p.m.
• The Berea Pirate got 131 yards rushing on 26 carries and two touchdowns from Jaiden Cunningham, but it wasn’t nearly enough as Pineville rolled to a 49-14 win Friday night in Bell County. Koty Roberts added 41 yards on the ground on 10 carries in the loss. As a team, Berea churned out 167 yards rushing. Joe Collins led Berea on defense with nine tackles. Gavin Lamb recorded an interception.
Prep Volleyball
• The Berea Lady Pirates improved to 14-8 with four wins in the Frankfort Invitational. Berea knocked off Frankfort (2-1), Leslie County (2-1), Frankfort (2-0) and Jackson County (3-1) during the tourney. Berea fell to Raceland (2-0) in the same tournament. On the year, Sophia Dobbins has recorded 246 kills, 349 digs and 86 services aces through 22 matches. Taylor Johnson has recorded 406 assists, while Peyton Azbill has 126 digs to her credit.
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles fell 3-1 to Trinity Christian Academy last week. Southern sits at 9-3 on the year. The Lady Eagles have received solid play for Kayla Atkins, who has recorded 114 kills, 142 assists and 119 digs through 12 matches. Kara Combs has added 148 assists, while Breanna Dawes has 138 digs.
Prep Soccer
• The Berea Pirates (4-6-2) picked up a pair of victories last week. Berea hammered Whitley County, 6-2, as John Wallhouser and Chaden Lovins each scored twice. Wallhouser scored twice in the Pirates 2-1 win over Trinity Christian Academy. Cannon Cummins and Edwin Rico also had goals in the win over Whitley.
• The Madison Southern Eagles recorded two shutouts last week to improve its record to 7-5-1. The Eagles blasted Trinity Christian Academy 8-0 as Parker Coyle recorded three goals. Ru Lemmer added three assists in the win. Tyler Robertson, Hayden Jakubowski, Cam Hechemy, Garrett Wickersham and Jase Duerson also added goals. The Eagles got goals from Micah Whitaker and Lemmer in a 2-0 victory over North Laurel.
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles went 1-1 last week, defeating Western Hills (2-1) and losing to Lafayette (2-0). Against Western Hills, Ashlee Pisula and Rebekah Christopher recorded goals for the Lady Eagles (9-4).
• The Berea Lady Pirates (3-8) dropped its match to Scott County, 10-0. Maddy King leads Berea in goals with seven through 11 games.
