The Kentucky High School Athletic Association ruled last week that high school teams could begin meetings in groups of 10 or fewer starting June 1. In addition, the KHSAA waived the traditional dead period, which was scheduled between June 25 and July 9.
The KHSAA will also allow limited practices for some sports to begin on June 15. The KHSAA said the guidelines put into place follow the rules put into place by Gov. Andy Beshear regarding the resumption of team practice and meetings.
The KHSAA’s decision was welcomed at many high schools, including Berea and Madison Southern.
“We will follow health guidelines and social distancing if coaches choose to meet with student athletes in person,” Madison Southern Athletics Director Jay Simmons said. “They will be restricted to meeting in groups of 10 or less. No type of physical conditioning or practice will be permitted at this time.”
Simmons met with his coaches Monday to discuss the ins and outs of what teams can do.
“I will be asking coaches to try to have all meetings outdoors when possible,” Simmons added. “At this time we have not received expectations for specifics about sanitizing equipment. We will be given specific guidelines from the KHSAA and the district before June 15.”
Southern boys basketball coach Austin Newton was pleased with the decision, as it will allow his squad to begin preparation for the upcoming basketball season.
“I think it is wonderful to get back with our teams,” he said. “It will benefit our squad greatly because we lost so many seniors. We will be very young and we need as much weight room and skill work as we can get.”
Berea boys basketball coach Eric Swords said Pirate players and coaches are equally excited to get back to work.
“We will take the next couple weeks preparing to safely to (return to practice/activities),” Swords said. “I also love the decision to remove the normal dead period. I think the KHSAA acted in the best interest of the students.”
Southern football coach Jon Clark said the KHSAA decision couldn’t have come at a better time.
“We are in a pivotal point in their lives, and with so much unrest in the world going on around them, I believe our guidance and mentorship is more important now than ever,” Clark said. “It goes without saying that there are a great deal of things going on that are far more important than football, and I look forward to meeting these issues head on with our coaches.”
Berea football coach Tony DeGregorio credited the KHSAA on putting the safety of student athletes and coaches first.
“The KHSAA is doing everything they can to make sure the kids’ safety is a priority when we return, but also for them to regain some normalcy,” he said. “The decision to waive the dead period benefits the kids the most, and that’s what high school sports is all about – helping kids.”
Youth Sports
Earlier, Gov. Beshear announced youth sports would resume under strict guidelines as well.
“I spoke with a Madison United Soccer Association representative, and I believe they plan to start some skills, conditioning or practice-type activities on or around June 15,” said Priscilla Bloom with Berea Parks and Recreation. “He expressed to me that they will be following the governor’s guidelines very closely. It will take a lot of time, people and effort to make sure these things are being followed and carried out.”
Youth sports can resume with small group practices. Activities such as scrimmages and games will be phased in toward the end of June.
Under the governor’s ruling, practices with groups not exceeding 10 can take place so long as social distancing requirements are met. Additionally, group practices are limited to one coach.
The governor’s guidance also requires equipment to be cleaned as well as health screenings for participants.
Bloom said there is much to do before things begin happening.
“I know that the Berea Youth League would like to have a fall season, but at this time they are unsure if that will happen,” she said. “I think they are hopeful though. As far as our ball fields, we have not yet announced a date that they will re-open.”
