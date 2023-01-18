Before the season, Berea Lady Pirates Coach Dammian Stepp wasn’t sure how his team would respond after graduating six seniors from last year’s squad that helped the Lady Pirates win its fourth straight 11th Region All-A Championship.
“We were able to pick up some good wins early over teams like Paris and Lafayette,” Stepp said of his 2022-2023 team. “I think that helped build confidence.”
The confidence was evident as the Lady Pirates (11-4) again marched through the 11th Region All-A tournament to win its fifth straight title with a 35-27 victory over Lexington Christian Academy on Saturday.
Abigail Beard and Maddy King paced the Lady Pirates with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Beard also added 10 rebounds in the win. Sophie Brewer added four points and six rebounds in the winning effort, while Mandy Newman finished with four points. Kandence Stepp and Lauren Stepp each added two points to round out the scoring for Berea.
“I have been more than pleased with how our players have stepped up,” Stepp said. “They have successfully stepped into roles unfamiliar to them and have done so very quickly.”
Stepp praised the efforts of Beard, who has become Berea’s leading scorer on the year with a 12.1 per game average and a 4.9 rebound per game average.
“Most of the offense goes through her,” Stepp said. “She is also an excellent defender who gets tough assignments each night.”
While Beard has stepped into the leading scorer role, King runs the offense from the point guard position.
“She has proven to be an excellent ballhandler,” Stepp said. “She is very effective under pressure. She is also an excellent athlete and has used her athleticism and basketball skills to become a top-notch playmaker.”
Stepp said the difference between the teams that won the school’s previous All-A Region titles is depth.
“(They) were blessed with depth,” he explained. “They were essentially the same group of players for four years. They experienced success as freshmen, and it carried over through graduation.
“While several of our current players were key contributors to past success, they are now in leadership roles where the weight falls on their shoulders,” he continued. “This team is also faced with less depth and is asked to play more minutes.”
While players like Beard and King grab the headlines, the fifth straight title wouldn’t have happened without the whole team contributing.
Stepp said Brewer has become viable inside and outside threat and has an outstanding work ethic.
“She is also the vocal leader we needed,” the coach said.
Lauren Stepp provides size in the middle, and Coach Stepp said the more experience she gains, the better she will become.
As a freshman, Kadee Step has surpassed all of Coach Stepp’s expectations.
“(She) has been a pleasant surprise,” Coach Stepp said. “She has been able to contribute at the varsity level, and she also provides size in the post and is a solid defender down low.
Berea begins the State All-A tournament Wednesday, Jan. 25, when they take on the Owen County Lady Rebels (12-6). Owen County punched its ticket to the state All-A tournament with a 56-37 win over Carroll County in the 8th Region title game. Tip-off time is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.