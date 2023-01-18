Lady Pirates All A

Members of the Berea Community girls basketball team are: Back Row from left: Head Coach Dammian Stepp, assistant coach Ronnie Terrill, Mandy Newman, Kadence Stepp, Tess McLin, Lauren Stepp, Maddie Godsey, Miranda Thacker, Shaylee Damrell, assistant coach Tad Brewer and assistant coach Jamie Beard. Front Row from left: Absady Baker, Nevaeh Coleman, Abbigail Beard, Sophia Brewer, Maddy King and Riley Cooley. Submitted

Before the season, Berea Lady Pirates Coach Dammian Stepp wasn’t sure how his team would respond after graduating six seniors from last year’s squad that helped the Lady Pirates win its fourth straight 11th Region All-A Championship.

“We were able to pick up some good wins early over teams like Paris and Lafayette,” Stepp said of his 2022-2023 team. “I think that helped build confidence.”

