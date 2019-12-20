It may not have been their best performance of the season, but the Madison Southern Lady Eagles (4-2) found a way to win 68-62 in double overtime versus Tates Creek Saturday night.
“We played hard, but we were sloppy in our execution for most of the night,” Coach Allie Turley said. “One of the things I love about this team is that they do not ever stop fighting, and it was that factor that allowed us to gut out a double-overtime win against a scrappy Tates Creek team.”
Samantha Cornelison finished with a team-high 27 points, while Sunni Walters added 14 points and eight rebounds against Tates Creek. Skylar Sparks added 11 points, while Macie Daniels finished with 11 rebounds.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Eagles dusted Danville, 66-50.
“We played the whole 32 minutes,” Turley said. “Our bench stepped up. We got great contributions from Macie Daniels and Caylen Conrad at key moments in the game. It was truly a team win.”
Cornelison finished with 20 points, while Daniels added 14 points and nine rebounds. Walters and Sparks each added 10 points in the win.
Southern travels to Rowan County for a 7:30 p.m. game Thursday night.
Lady Pirates rebound after early week loss
The Berea Lady Pirates (4-2) have won two straight after falling to Williamsburg, 61-52 earlier in the week. Following the loss, Berea rebounded to hammer Whitefield Academy, 58-31, and edge Madison Central, 51-48 Monday night.
Chesney Lovins finished with 18 points and eight rebounds against Williamsburg, while MacKenzie Howell added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Against Whitefield, Berea got balanced scoring with Madison Howell leading the way with 11 points. Alexis Newman finished with 10 points.
Howell and Newman led the way against Madison Central with 19 and 14 points, respectively.
Berea visits Tates Creek Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. game.
