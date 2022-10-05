Fall Sports logo

The Madison Southern defense stymied East Jessamine, while the Eagles’ offense ran over the Jaguars in a 48-0 victory last Friday night.

Southern (2-5) rushed for 389 yards on 37 tries (10.5 yards per attempt) as several runners got into the act as the Eagles tallied seven touchdowns on the ground. Cade Sullivan (83 yards rushing) and Jayshaun Ethridge (67 yards) rushed for a pair of touchdowns, while Juan Rodriguez (80 yards), Braeden Kelley (55 yards), and Stephen Whitehead (48 yards) also found the end zone.

Recommended for you