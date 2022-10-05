The Madison Southern defense stymied East Jessamine, while the Eagles’ offense ran over the Jaguars in a 48-0 victory last Friday night.
Southern (2-5) rushed for 389 yards on 37 tries (10.5 yards per attempt) as several runners got into the act as the Eagles tallied seven touchdowns on the ground. Cade Sullivan (83 yards rushing) and Jayshaun Ethridge (67 yards) rushed for a pair of touchdowns, while Juan Rodriguez (80 yards), Braeden Kelley (55 yards), and Stephen Whitehead (48 yards) also found the end zone.
Defensively, the Eagles sacked East Jessamine quarterbacks four times. Whitehead recorded two sacks to lead the way. Trenton Rose also finished with a sack, while Lukas Mullins and Caleb Johnson shared a sack. Sullivan also intercepted a Jaguar pass. The Eagles held East Jessamine to 119 total yards (16 rushing and 103 passing).
Next up for the Eagles is a trip to Woodford County (6-0) this Friday night at 7:30.
The Madison Southern Eagles ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak. Last week, the Eagles (14-3) downed South Laurel (7-0) and Harrison County (2-0).
Against South Laurel, the Eagles got a pair of goals from Hayden Jakubowski. Micah Whitaker, Cam Hechemy, Blain Prather, Ahmad Lahamer, and Sklyer Messina each recorded a goal in the win. Dewey Bradley got the win in goal by recording five saves.
In the game against Harrison County, the duo of Korben Kimble and Conner Patterson earned the shutout by recording three saves. Avery Davidson and Hechemy provided the offense with goals.
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles (7-6-1) fell to Lexington Catholic, 9-0.
The Berea Pirates wrapped up the regular season with a 2-0 win over Paris last week. The Pirates (5-11) got goals from Cannon Cummins and Finely Blevins. Grayson Thompson recorded five saves. The Pirates also dropped a 3-2 decision to Lincoln County. Chase Lovins and Samuel Stefan each scored a goal in the loss.
The Berea Lady Pirates (2-11-2 fell to North Laurel, 5-1. Berea also lost to Corbin, 9-0. Katie Eiselt scored Berea’s lone goal against North Laurel.
