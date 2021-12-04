LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Mark Stoops hasn’t signed the paperwork yet. He doesn’t need to anyway.
The Kentucky football coach's name was part of a wide variety of coaching searches at the end of the regular season. Several schools supposedly had Stoops on their wish list, but he’s not going anywhere anytime soon after he shook hands with Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart on a contract extension before the Wildcats ended the regular season with a 52-21 crushing over rival Louisville last Saturday night.
The agreement, without a pen and paper, signaled trust and loyalty between the employee and the employer. Such agreements are hard to come by these days. The old-fashioned handshake agreements have been out of style for several years now.
I remember growing up when my dad would go to the bank and tell his banker how much he wanted to borrow. They would shake hands on the deal and a contract was drawn up and signed at a later date. In this day and time, you sign the paperwork and then get the check.
Barnhart was smart to move on retaining Stoops, especially after the coaching carousal began turning last Sunday. It began with Lincoln Riley moving from Oklahoma to the University of Southern Cal (USC), followed by another surprise, when Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame to take the post at LSU. Florida, which fired Dan Mullen before the season finale, got its wish when Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin, a former sports information director at Kentucky, hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana.
Stoops just finished a 9-3 regular season for the second time in his nine-year tenure and has the Wildcats on a level it has not been since Fran Curci’s run in the late 1970s or, going even further back, to the late Paul “Bear” Bryant era in the early 1950s.
A fast start this season had Kentucky on the brink of unprecedented success before a three-game losing streak overshadowed a 6-0 start that included rare victories over Florida and LSU. That followed a loss to Georgia, a nightmare showing against Mississippi State and a narrow loss to rival Tennessee that denied a 10-win regular season.
The Georgia loss would have been a hard one to steal, considering it was played on the road, not to mention that everyone who played the Bulldogs has suffered a similar fate against the No. 1 ranked team. Alabama gets its turn Saturday night.
Still, Stoops and his troops regrouped and won three straight to end the regular season and finished strong while collecting wins over Vanderbilt, New Mexico State and the dismantling of arch-rival Louisville to maintain the Governor's Cup.
As a result, Kentucky will more than likely play in a New Year’s Day Bowl game likely in the Sunshine State. The Wildcats, who won five games against Southeastern Conference competition for the first time since the league was split into divisions in 1992, are in the mix for a berth in either the Citrus Bowl (Orland) or the Outback Bowl (Tampa). Wherever Kentucky plays its last game this season, it will be a school-record sixth consecutive postseason appearance.
Stoops and Barnhart will sign the papers eventually, but for now, both parities can focus on the present while preparing for the future.
