Madison Southern brought out the brooms and they came in handy during the 44th District Basketball Tournament at McBrayer Arena last week.
The boys and girls basketball teams captured district tournament titles on the same night, a feat unheard of during the school’s three-plus decades of existence. Adding another chapter to a historic night last Thursday, the Lady Eagles claimed back-to-back district championships for the first time in school history with a double-digit win over rival Berea.
The Eagles edged district powerhouse Madison Central in the final game of the doubleheader to earn its first district title in five years.
The players, coaches, parents, students, fans celebrated at the conclusion of the district doubleheader, showing off their Eagle pride, and proudly displayed their school colors on the court and in the stands.
They were flying high and riding on cloud loud nine. After watching the Eagles hold off the Indians, the Lady Eagles joined the celebration. Soon thereafter, players, coaches and other staff members were on the floor posing with trophies, hugging one another and talking about what had just transpired in a three-hour time frame on the last week of February.
In the midst of the excitement, Madison Southern sophomore Zach Hudson delayed joining his teammates. Instead of celebrating a rare postseason win over the Indians, he was concerned about Madison Central’s Trey Skaggs, who had taken a fall at the buzzer.
Although it appeared to many observers and others Skaggs may have been mentally and physically drained from the hard-fought loss, it became increasingly obvious he was apparently injured as trainers began assisting him near mid-court. Hudson, along with Madison Southern coach Austin Newton, walked over to Skaggs to show their concern, a show of sportsmanship unfortunately rarely seen in today’s society.
For some reason, sportsmanship on all levels and mutual respect between teams, especially rivals, has been on a steady decline, but it was on full display on this day.
That was refreshing to see a player concerned about another player, especially from a rival program.
Skaggs was assisted as he limped to the locker room with trainers, while Hudson and his coach joined the rest of the team to cut the cut down the nets and celebrate the team’s accomplishment.
Too many times, highlight reels are reserved for game-winning shots at the buzzer, stunning upsets, disappointing losses, and heroic slam dunks, but rarely do the bright lights shine on good sportsmanship.
Madison Southern’s feat on the court was impressive enough, but their actions after the final buzzer spoke volumes.
The Eagles are to be commended for showing their concerns for a player on the opposing team on a night that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.
We need more of that in our society.
———
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen. Reach him at publisher@bereacitizen.net
