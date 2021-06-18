Arsenic and Old Lace

The Spotlight Playhouse will present, "Arsenic and Old Lace" this weekend with showings at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and again at 2 p.m. Sunday. Jay Owens, who portrays officer O'Hara, left, and Dylan Maynard (Mortimer Brewster), right, rehearsed a scene Thursday night in preparation for the upcoming showings. 

Tags

Recommended for you