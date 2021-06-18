The Spotlight Playhouse will present, "Arsenic and Old Lace" this weekend with showings at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and again at 2 p.m. Sunday. Jay Owens, who portrays officer O'Hara, left, and Dylan Maynard (Mortimer Brewster), right, rehearsed a scene Thursday night in preparation for the upcoming showings.
featured
Spotlight on 'Arsenic and Old Lace'
- By Keith Taylor/Citizen Publisher
-
- Updated
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
- Village Apothecary - Moderna and J&J Vaccines Available!
- Outdoor Truths
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for May 29, 2021
- Owsley Co Health Center Covid-19 Vaccines
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
Latest News
- Spotlight on 'Arsenic and Old Lace'
- Telehealth sleep services still important
- Madison County Detention Center: June 17, 2021
- Political passions
- What Dad taught me about Sunday mornings, hard work and power naps
- Madison County Detention Center: June 16, 2021
- Calendar of Events for Week of June 16
- Madison County Detention Center: June 15, 2021
Most Popular
Articles
- Madison County Detention Center: June 14, 2021
- Madison County Marriage Licenses May 26 - June 1, 2021
- Berea Police Report
- Gina Leigh Cooper McGraw
- Madison County Detention Center RecapL May 27 - May 30, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: June 12, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: June 11, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center Recap: May 31 - June 3, 2021
- Madison County Property Transfers: May 27 - June 1, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: June 15, 2021
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Online Poll
Do you plan on taking a vacation this year?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.