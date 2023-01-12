The Spotlight Playhouse opened the new season with a comedy show, “You Can’t Beat the House” last weekend. The comedy will be offered again Friday-Saturday, beginning at 8 p.m. each night. In top photo, Angel King and Todd King portray Glenda and Conrad, a couple who are prospective buyers of a home up for sale. Upon arrival, the couple encounter burglars Merle and Howe, who broke into the home prior to their arrival. Merle is portrayed by Darrell Harrison, bottom left, while Brad Powell plays Howie in the play. Friday is pay what you can night and Saturday’s showing is Toy Camp Night. The performances are directed by Chad Hembree.

Recommended for you