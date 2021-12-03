With Thanksgiving over, it’s full steam ahead for Christmas.
The town of Berea should be lit up well with the storefront decoration contest going on through December 10. I love the lights on these cold dark nights. It reminds me of the best gift we received. The light of Jesus in the darkness, loving us, and leading us through our lives.
I wanted to share a thanksgiving Prayer from the Berea Food Bank Facebook page for their fundraiser this year. (You can donate online at www.bereaoutreach.org. 99 cents of every dollar is put toward purchasing food.)
Oh, God, when I have food, help me to remember the hungry. When I have work, help me to remember the jobless. When I have a warm home, help me to remember the homeless. When I am without pain, help me to remember those who suffer. And remembering, help me to destroy my complacency and bestir my compassion. Make me concerned enough to help, by word and deed, those who cry out for what we take for granted. Samuel F. Pugh.
There is something new coming to Berea on December 3. The Crochetmas Tree lighting will be Friday, December 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Chestnut and Broadway. I know a lot of people have worked very hard to complete the necessary squares. I am excited to see it revealed.
This Saturday, Dec. 4 will be a busy day. There are two events. The Pop-Up Market in Kingston is sponsoring The Local Maker’s Market. Then later at 6 p.m. is the Christmas Parade for Berea. The theme is “A TV/Movie Themed Christmas.” There should be some clever floats that will take us back in time. It looks like it is supposed to be in the fifties with a chance of rain.
My friend Brenda T. has been ill with pneumonia and in the hospital. I hope to hear she’s better soon. I was glad to hear that a long-time neighbor Pete S. is feeling better.
Condolences to my sister-in-law Shirley and her family. Her brother Ronnie lost a long battle with cancer. He came from a large family of four sisters and two brothers. I know this will be a difficult holiday season for them.
Don’t get so caught up in yourself this holiday season. Try to call, visit someone, or do a good deed.
Seek the true meaning of Christmas.
