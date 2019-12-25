Christmas isn’t coming. It’s already here.
Rhonda and I had a late start on things, but we were wrapped up by the end of the week, all went as planned. I guess the fact that Thanksgiving was a little later this year made things tighter when it comes to getting our lists and checking them twice.
It was hustle and bustle last week, as I assured Rhonda, we would get it done and our tree would be put up just in time for Christmas.
One of my favorite holidays is Christmas and it’s the one time of the year when there is peace on earth and all of humanity spreads good cheer and best wishes for happiness. Peace and goodwill to all mankind.
For the first time in a long time, I watched two Christmas programs that totally concentrated on the reason for the season last weekend.
I attended a program with live animals at Mike and Linda Coyle’s farm put on by First Christian Church and I was impressed with the number of animals Linda has on their property. No wonder Mike had to build another barn. He may have to build another one soon to keep up with Linda’s passion for animals.
Rhonda and I, along with my dad, Tammy, and family attended the Exile concert at Renfro Valley earlier this month. The concert was one of their gifts to us and we enjoyed hearing blasts from the past. In addition to their top hits, the band played some of their Christmas songs and Rhonda and I came away impressed with the program. Exile has still got it and they put on an awesome show.
We also got to see my niece, Addisyn in a Christmas program with a packed house at Galilee Baptist Church. The young people of that congregation did an exceptional job with their program. The songs were very good and all those involved deserve a pat on the back for presenting such a wonderful program.
I loved the fruit and candy they passed out in bags following the event. The paper sacks of goodies reminded me of the plays I was in from the days of my youth.
One of my favorite plays I ever did was “Christmas Comes to Detroit Louey.” I was in that play twice at Lancaster Road Church of God in Richmond, but the first one was the best.
I played one of the lead characters and our cast had so much chemistry. Each role member of the cast played their role perfectly. It’s one of those plays that had the “it” factor and brought out the true meaning of Christmas in such a unique way.
Just as Detroit Louey found out in the play, this is a time of year to make sure those who are less fortunate are provided for especially during this holiday season.
Give to your favorite charity and throw your spare change into the Salvation Army Kettle.
It’s my sincere hope that each of you has a wonderful Christmas and holiday season and that you enjoy the moment and times with family. You can never get those moments back.
