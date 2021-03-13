FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Sunday morning at 2 is when Kentucky moves to Daylight Saving Time, and state officials offer some reminders, while resetting your clocks to “Spring Forward.”
While many people know about putting fresh batteries in home smoke alarms, other reminders include inspecting gutters and replacing air filters. There is one more item to put on your list: check whether your car or truck has been recalled for a repair. It’s critical for safety, it’s easy, and the repairs are free.
“Check To Protect,” a campaign by the National Safety Council, allows drivers to search online for open repair recalls on their vehicles. Go to www.checktoprotect.org and enter the Vehicle Identification Number, or VIN. The search will yield a list of potential open recalls.
The 17-character VIN can be found in the lower left corner of a car’s windshield, on the inside of the driver-side door or on a vehicle’s registration card and possibly on insurance documents.
Vehicle owners also can text “RECALL” to 99724, or for Spanish speakers, text “REVISA” to 99724, and snap a picture of the license plate when prompted. Either way, if a recall is identified for the vehicle, drivers can call a local dealer to schedule a free repair.
“In Kentucky, we have 3.6 million motor vehicles on the road, and more than 1 in 5 – 21.7 percent – have recall repairs that need to be addressed,” said Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “You don’t know if you don’t check. Unsuspecting drivers could be driving vehicles that pose a risk. Taking a few minutes to check whether your vehicle needs attention makes the roads safer for everyone.”
A check for vehicle recalls can be made at any time, but the approaching time switch makes for a natural reminder.
Check To Protect focuses on educating motorists, particularly owners of older and used vehicles. According to the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and Global Automakers, the recall compliance rate for vehicles up to four years old is 83 percent; the rate decreases significantly to 44 percent for vehicles five to 10 years old. The drop in compliance is attributed to the difficulty of tracking owners of older and used vehicles. Since drivers expect to receive alerts about recalls, they do not tend to check for themselves.
For more information on Check To Protect, visit www.checktoprotect.org.
