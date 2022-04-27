The Kirksville Community Center had its 13th annual “Spring Gathering” last Saturday and the event was a success.
Billie Battles, Event Planner/ Coordinator of Kirksville Community Center, said approximately 50 vendors were present for the event.
“We had a good crowd,” she said. “I am pleased with it. We have pretty weather, and everyone is out and about.”
Battles plans several community events at the center throughout the year.
“We do spring, Christmas, Kirksville Day, and I am doing a Christmas in July, and that will be July 9,” she said.
Aside from the vendors, the event also hosted a small petting zoo, a bounce house, and the musical talents of local Katie Grace performing while citizens browsed and shopped.
Members of the Scaffold Cane Baptist Church were among the vendors at the spring event. Church members were doing a fundraiser to support “Operation Christmas Child- Shoebox Ministry for Children.”
The church had a wide variety of baked goods, sweet treats, jewelry, cookbooks, and wooden décor on sale with all proceeds going to support their cause. “We are raising money to help mail our shoeboxes come Christmas,” church member Kathy Reed said.”You know, last year it was $3,000 dollars to mail, we had like 400 boxes we had gotten, but it was like $9 a box to mail. So, we do fundraisers throughout the year to help offset that cost.
“We would love for people to know about it, and if anyone would like to send donations or help us are welcome to do that.”
It marked the first time Scaffold Cane Baptist Church had a booth at the event and they hope to come back to the next one this summer.
The church’s crafting group is known as “SCBC Crafts for Him” and can be found on Facebook.
Another vendor present was Christina Clark with “Tinercraft,” beautifully handmade jewelry and wire art.
“I have done Mary-Kay at this event in the past, but this is my first time doing this with crafts,” she said.
“My great aunt had passed away and she had beads and wires and my family gave me her stuff. I told my husband I can’t let that stuff just sit there. So, I started making Christmas gifts and it led to this.”
Clark had beautiful wired colorful pieces of jewelry and suncatchers on display.
If citizens are interested in handmade jewelry and wire art, they can contact Clark at tinerjeanne@gmail.com.
The Kirksville Community Center is located at 664 Kirksville Road , Richmond. The center houses a variety of events throughout the year for citizens and behind the center is a community park that is open daily from 9 a.m. until dark. Citizens can learn more about the center and keep up with upcoming events on the Facebook page: Kirksville Community Center.
