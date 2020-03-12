First-year Madison Southern baseball coach Jayson Langfels has a singular goal in mind as the Eagles prepare to open their 2020 season.
“We want to win each day at each practice and try to get better,” Langfels said. “A part of our job (as a coaching staff) is to show them where they’re insufficient at and give them a plan where they can go out and execute and get better each day. That’s the goal we have for these guys is to win one practice at a time, and by the end of the season, we’ll be in good shape.”
The team leadership is there as Southern returns six seniors, including four who have signed to play college ball (Jalon Lamb- Alice Lloyd; Britton Robinson – East Tennessee State; Tanner Hambree – Alice Lloyd and Titus Haskins – University of the Cumberlands).
“These kids are hungry to take ownership of their culture,” Langfels said. “That’s one thing I’ve noticed in talking with them. They are set on creating a culture they’re proud of.”
Last season, the Eagles were runners-up in the 44th District and advanced to the second round of the 11th Region Tournament, where their season ended with a loss to Lafayette.
The Eagles begin the 2020 season at home March 16 versus Frederick Douglass at 6 p.m.
• Brent Billings has seen steady improvement each of his first three years as coach of the Berea Pirates. While his overall win-loss record is 20-51, his Pirates have improved every season he has been in charge, including an 11-17 mark last year.
For the Pirates to sail above .500, Billings said his team must focus each day.
“I want to see them steadily progress and not hit that mid-season slump,” he said. “I would like to see our pitchers progress through the season; throw more strikes and put the ball where they want to put it.”
With the steady improvement in each phase of the game, the odds are good that Berea will advance to its first 11th Region Tournament since 2014.
Berea graduated seven seniors from last year’s team but returns five seniors this year. That, coupled with an outstanding crop of underclassmen, has the fourth-year coach feeling good.
Berea’s pitching rotation is deep, Billings said.
“I have six or seven guys I can rely on to give us solid four to five innings every game,” Billings explained. “Some of those guys can go all seven if we need them too. We also have some younger guys who will give me one or two innings in relief.”
Leading the charge on the mound will be senior Caden DeGregorio.
“He is going to be a strong pitcher for us this year,” Billings said. “He’s grown a lot since last season.”
Billings said while he is still tinkering with what the defense will look like, he is confident everything will be set when the season begins March 17 at home versus Frankfort at 6 p.m.
“We have a bunch of guys who play a lot of positions, so we’re still trying to find the right combo,” he said.
