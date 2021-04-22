Teams from Madison Southern and Berea Community have hit the diamond
as the 2021 high school baseball and softball seasons are underway.
Baseball
• The Madison Southern Eagles have posted a 4-6 record in the early going of the seasons. Southern has gotten solid production from Parker Ingram, who leads the team with a .444 batting average, including five RBIs, three doubles, and one home run.
Cannon Peercy has amassed 10 RBIs and a .407 batting average with one home run. Kaden Carrwhite has nine RBIs and a .407 batting average.
As a team, the Eagles have a .330 while collecting 62 RBIs and six home runs.
On the mound, Mason Himes sports a 1.45 ERA and a 1-1 record. Corey Causey has gone 1-3 in the early portion of the season, with a 4.20 ERA.
• The Berea Pirates have struggled out of the gate, going 0-8 in the early portion of the season. But it hasn’t been without its highlights.
Yamil Cruz leads the Pirates with a .286 average. Cameron Thompson and Ty Thompson follow with a .250 and a .231 batting average.
Softball
• The Lady Eagles are off to a 6-5 start to begin the 2021 season.
Tessa Juett has starred at the plate and on the mound. Juett sports a .393 batting average, along with 10 RBIs and five home runs. On the mound, Juett has a 1.00 ERA along with 91 strikeouts and a 1-1 record, according to the Kentucky High School Athletics Association website.
Samantha Cornelison has a .333 batting average through 11 games, along with four RBIs. Sage Jackson has collected 11 RBIs to go along with her .321 batting average. On the mound, Jackson has 31 strikeouts and a 6.22 ERA. She is 2-1 from the mound.
• The Berea Lady Pirates are off to a hot 4-1 start to the season.
Madison Howell leads the Lady Pirates from the plate and on the mound with a .545 batting average and four RBIs and a 4.96 ERA with 16 strikeouts.
Chloe Rison is batting at a .538 clip, including five RBIs. MacKenzie Howell has four RBIs and a home run while batting .462.
