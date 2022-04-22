I am looking forward to the April 21 event sponsored by the Madison County Historical Society on “Wandering with Warren.” Berea City Hall Community Room at 6:30. It is Warren Brunner’s memories and photos accumulated from 65 years. He certainly had unique opportunities to observe and preserve local history. He also photographed generations of local families.
I hope you were all able to attend the church of your choice for Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday services. I was happy to see many families gathering for Sunday. Drives were filled with cars; little girls wore dresses in bright colors that reminded me of spring tulips blooming. There was a cold wind blowing, so the egg hunts were probably quick.
Many of these celebrations were likely a little sad this year, because a precious family member was not there. Now more than ever, we should hold our family closer and make deeper connections. We know just how fleeting life can be. That goes for Resurrection Sunday, too. I hope it was not just about candy, decorating eggs, eating, and dressing up for you.
Children are such a big part of any family celebration. They are so honest and funny in their conversations. They are still inspiring by how they see everything as new and exciting. When I want to laugh, I reread a school assignment that one of my nieces wrote. It was about what she was afraid of. You can tell by what she wrote that she had big brothers and lived in the country. I hope it will make you smile, too. Enjoy.
“I am terrified of olives. They look terrible and smell terrible and taste terrible. I also am afraid of footballs. I’m afraid of footballs hitting me in the face. I am afraid of bad dreams. I’m also afraid of the dark. I am afraid of chikens. They can charge as fast as horses.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.