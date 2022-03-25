Saint Joseph Berea has recognized an entire team with a DAISY Award for the first time. This local honor is part of a nationwide program that celebrates nurses’ extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care. All of the team members on the third-floor medical-surgical unit of Saint Joseph Berea were recognized this quarter for outstanding patient care.
Saint Joseph Berea is proud to be a DAISY Award Partner, typically recognizing a nurse with this special honor every quarter. The DAISY Award was given to the medical-surgical unit based on multiple nominations about the team’s exceptional service and patient care.
One nomination from a patient’s family member said the nurses and certified nursing assistants in the unit provided “beyond excellent care” for patients on the floor.
Another patient who nominated the team described them as “very sweet and kind,” stating that all the team members “come with a smile and a helping hand.”
“The third-floor team is there even if I just need a shoulder to cry on,” said the patient. “I think they go beyond their duties, and I feel very important when they are all around. I want to say thank you all for all the things they have done for me to get me better. They are awesome!”
The Saint Joseph Berea third-floor medical-surgical unit team members, led at the time by Aaron Morgan, RN, recognized with this group DAISY Award, include Stephanie Alexander, Andrea Baker, Kelly Barnhill, Kelly Chambers, Sheila Chasteen, Andi Cochran, Carolyn Cornett, Natasha Davis, Chelsea Day, Holly Fort, Brooke Gabbard, Morgan Gray, Tamara Griggs, Marissa Hacker, Rayette Harrison, Anita Jackson, Stephanie Kauer, Sharlene Lamb, Sarah McDaniel, Mary Mullins, Courtney Neeley, Britney Petrey, Christy Robinson, Jessica Sanchez, Mariah Sanders, Sydney Slone, Jenny Smith, Brianna Swanson, Kelsey Vickers-Duncan, Sharee Welch, Roxanne Wooton, and Babs Wright.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.